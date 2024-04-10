New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): Bansuri Swaraj, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency, alleged that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has become a 'kickback to self' party.

Swaraj also took a dig at Chief Minister and party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal over the resignation of his cabinet colleague, Raaj Kumar Anand.

"Yesterday, Delhi HC said that Arvind Kejriwal's arrest is legal. Today, Raaj Kumar Anand, who has been with Kejriwal ji since 2010, has tried to leave those who are corrupt. When will Arvind Kejriwal's conscience awaken? Today AAP has become a 'kickback to self' party," she said.

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand resigned from his position and also from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) earlier in the day alleging corruption in the party.

Addressing a press conference announcing his resignation, Raaj Kumar Anand said that he does not wish to be 'involved in any corrupt practices' adding that it has become difficult for him to continue in the position.

"I am a minister in the Delhi government, I have seven departments. Today I am very sad, so I have come to share my sorrow. I came into politics when Arvind Kejriwal said that 'Rajniti badlegi toh desh badlega'(if politics changes, the country will change). 'Rajniti toh nahi badli, lekin rajneta badal gaye' (But sadly today politics has not changed, but politicians have changed," Raaj Kumar Anand said while addressing the press conference on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi High Court upheld the legality of Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an Excise Case and said the repeated non-compliance of summons for over a period of six months by Arvind Kejriwal was indeed a contributing factor in his arrest. Had the petitioner joined the investigation pursuant to the issuance of summons under Section 50 of PMLA, he could have given his version before the investigating agency against the material that it had collected, said the court.

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the alleged excise policy case.

The trial court on April 1 sent Arvind Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15. ED alleged that the AAP is the major beneficiary of the proceeds of crime generated in the alleged liquor scam. (ANI)

