New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Amid speculation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest in the liquor 'scam' case, the party chief on Monday called a meeting of party leaders to discuss the ongoing situation.

Many prominent leaders of the party including Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi were present at the meeting.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel was also seen sitting with Arvind Kejriwal.

After the meeting, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said, "Today CM Kejriwal had a meeting with the AAP leaders. All the MLAs said that if BJP has a problem with any party, it is mainly with AAP. Now there are preparations to arrest CM Kejriwal. It is clear that BJP is afraid of Arvind Kejriwal and they want him to be removed from power in Delhi."

Bharadwaj said that in the meeting it was decided that whatever the situation will be, Arvind Kejriwal will remain the CM of Delhi because votes have been received in his name.

"All the MLAs said that whether the government is run from police custody or from jail, Arvind Kejriwal will rule Delhi. He will remain the Chief Minister because the votes have been received in his name," Bharadwaj said.

He also said that the way situation is at the present, rest of the cabinet and the CM will be going to jail.

"The way the situation is, soon we all will be going to jail. The kind of preparations PM Modi is making, rest of the cabinet colleagues along with CM will be going to jail. Maybe Atishi will be in jail number 1, I will be in jail 2 and someone else will be in jail 3 so we will get together for cabinet meetings. We will hold meetings and decisions will be taken and those MLAs who will be outside jail, they will implement them," Saurabh Bharadwaj said.

Delhi minister Atishi also said that the MLAs have urged Delhi CM to remain on the post, even if he goes to jail.

"We are going among the people, people are saying that atrocities are being committed against Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal. That is why today all the MLAs urged the CM that even if he goes to jail, he should remain the CM. The people of Delhi have elected him as CM and he should remain the CM. We will go to the court and seek permission to hold the cabinet meeting in the jail itself," Atishi said.

Atishi further said that Kejriwal has assured them that he will discuss the MLAs' proposal with the councillors and with the MLAs of Punjab too. (ANI)

