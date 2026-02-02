SMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 2: IFERP has announced the 8th International Conference on Multidisciplinary and Current Educational Research (ICMCER - 2026), a global academic forum aimed at advancing innovative, multidisciplinary approaches to education. The conference will be held on 13th and 14th March, 2026 in Bangkok, Thailand, in a hybrid format, allowing participation both in person and online.

ICMCER - 2026 eighth edition serves as an international platform bringing together educators, researchers, policymakers, and industry professionals to engage in dialogue on emerging educational challenges and future-ready solutions. The conference website can be accessed at https://www.icmcer.com/, with registrations open at https://www.icmcer.com/conference-registration.php.

The theme of 8th ICMCER - 2026, "Empowering Future Generations through Multidisciplinary Education for Sustainable Societies," reflects the growing importance of integrated educational frameworks that support sustainable development, innovation, and societal progress. The conference seeks to encourage research and discussions that translate academic insights into real-world educational impact.

The core objective of 8th ICMCER - 2026 is to foster collaboration among scholars from diverse disciplines to address critical academic and societal issues. The conference will focus on advancing educational practices through multidisciplinary research, strengthening the link between theory and application, and exploring emerging trends in education technology, policy, and pedagogy.

Commenting on the theme, Mr. Siddhth Kumar Chhajer, Founder and Managing Director of IFERP said,

"The theme of ICMCER - 2026 reflects the urgent need for future-focused educational approaches that integrate disciplines, promote sustainability, and prepare learners to navigate a rapidly evolving global landscape."

Key Academic and Industry Challenges Addressed at 8th ICMCER - 2026

* Bridging theory with real-world educational practice

* Encouraging multidisciplinary learning across disciplines

* Adapting to AI, digital tools, and data-driven education

* Expanding equitable access to quality education

* Advancing inclusivity and cultural relevance in learning

* Preparing institutions for sustainability, employability, and lifelong learning

The conference program will include keynote addresses, panel discussions, research paper presentations, workshops, poster sessions, and industry-academia interaction forums, which is designed to promote engagement and practical insights. Participants will also benefit from multiple publication opportunities, including journals indexed in Scopus, and Web of Science, along with conference proceedings carrying an ISBN.

8th ICMCER - 2026 will feature an eminent lineup of international keynote speakers, including Assoc. Prof. Dr. Afizan Bin Azman, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Danish, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Norasykin Binti Mohd Zaid (Malaysia), Prof. Dr. Mahmood Khalid Jasim (Oman), Dr. Saurabh Katiyar (Thailand), Prof. Dr. Dhiya Al Jumeily (UK), and Prof. Dr. Susanne Durst (Iceland).

The conference is expected to attract over 230 participants from more than 33 countries, including Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, China, Mexico, Peru, Colombia, the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Papua New Guinea. The target audience includes academicians, researchers, education professionals, institutional leaders, policymakers, industry experts, research scholars, and postgraduate students.

Important Dates:

* Abstract Submission Deadline: 02nd February 2026

* Final Registration Deadline : 12th February 2026

* Full Paper Submission: 22nd February 2026

Aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, 8th ICMCER - 2026 reinforces IFERP Academy's commitment to inclusive, equitable, and future-ready education through global collaboration and research-driven innovation.

With its strong academic focus, international participation, and emphasis on real-world impact, ICMCER-2026 is set to be a significant milestone in advancing multidisciplinary educational research and practice worldwide.

For more information, please visit: https://www.iferp.in/

