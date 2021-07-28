New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Wednesday said AAP legislators Atishi and Vinay Mishra have been elected as members of the Court of University of Delhi.

The Court is the supreme authority of the university and has the power to review the acts of the executive council and the academic council.

The MLAs were elected unopposed, the Delhi Assembly Speaker said.

BJP MLA Ajay Mahawar had withdrawn his nomination for the position which led to the legislators of AAP getting elected as members unopposed.

