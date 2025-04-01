New Delhi [India], April 1 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Leader of Opposition (LoP) Atishi stated on Tuesday that that two of the party MLAS, Sanjeev Jha and Kuldeep Kumar had given a notice in the Legislative Assembly on the increasing power cuts in Delhi.

Taking to social media X, the LoP, in a post, wrote that the AAP legislative party would demand a discussion on the issue.

Two MLAs of @AamAadmiParty- Sanjeev Jha and Kuldeep Kumar - gave notice in the Legislative Assembly on increasing power cuts in Delhi.

"Today, the Aam Aadmi Party's legislative party will demand a discussion on this issue," the post read.

On March 31, Atishi had hit out at the BJP alleging that there had been a rise in the national capital since they (BJP) had come to power.

Attacking the Rekha Gupta-led government further, she said the BJP is "not eligible" to run the government, which is why the 24-hour electricity model has failed today.

"Since the formation of the BJP government in Delhi, the power cuts have constantly increased. On social media, you can see such posts daily...The data from the Delhi government shows that power cuts have increased in various areas of Delhi since March 1," Atishi told reporters on Monday.

"BJP doesn't know how to run the government. They are not eligible; that's why the 24-hour power supply has failed now," she added.

Atishi also stated that in the last 10 years, during Arvind Kejriwal's governance, the usage of inverters and generators had completely reduced in the national capital.

"In the last 10 years, inverters have disappeared from the houses of people of Delhi...Like every year, they did not buy new inverter batteries," Atishi said.

This comes after residents of Jagatpur village, Burari, staged a protest against Delhi's electricity department claiming prolonged power cuts in the area.

Aam Aadmi Party's chief Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Delhi government for "making the power situation worse" in the national capital. (ANI)

