Chandigarh, Jan 23 (PTI) AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta on Monday wrote to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, requesting that state minister Sandeep Singh, who has been booked in a sexual harassment case, be not allowed to unfurl the tricolour on Republic Day.

Gupta, the AAP's Haryana affairs in-charge, alleged that the state government has allotted the minister Pehowa in Kurukshetra district to unfurl the tricolour on Republic Day without taking into consideration the patriotic sentiments of the general public.

Sandeep Singh, the BJP MLA from Pehowa, gave up his sports department portfolio after a woman coach lodged a police complaint against him recently, but he continues to be a minister in the M L Khattar government.

"As you are already aware, Sandeep Singh is facing a criminal case for outraging the modesty of a female coach. An agitation is going on in Haryana for this removal from Haryana the cabinet.

"But now, a new unfortunate and awkward situation has arisen because the state government has allotted him Pehowa in Kurukshetra district to unfurl the tricolour on Republic Day without taking into consideration the patriotic sentiments of the general public, not only in Haryana but in the entire country," Gupta wrote to the governor.

"It is really unfortunate and unethical if a person who is facing a serious criminal charge is allowed to unfurl the tricolour as a chief guest on such a solemn occasion like our Republic Day," he added.

The AAP leader claimed that people were agitated over the development.

"It is, therefore, requested not to allow Sandeep Singh to hoist the national flag on January 26.

"If this request is not accepted, people will be forced to protest in silence against the minister by wearing black badges during his presence as the chief guest in the function. But every effort will be ensured to maintain the sanctity of this important national event," Gupta wrote.

