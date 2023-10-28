New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj voiced his opinion on the directive by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, that no state government employee can enter into a second marriage without the approval of the government and said that there was nothing big in the decision.

Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "There is nothing big in the decision, as more than one marriage is always illegal. Without divorce, a second marriage is illegal. Even people working in private organisations cannot enter into second marriage."

Also Read | Google Paid USD 26.3 Billion in 2021 To Be Default Search Engine Across Platforms, Antitrust Trial Reveals.

Earlier, Assam CM Sarma clarified that no state government employee can enter into a second marriage without the approval of the government.

"As an Assam government employee, from the point of our service rule, he is not entitled to enter into a second marriage. However, if some religion allows you to do so, even then as per the rule, you have to get permission from the state government. It might give you or may not give you. After the death of the employee, two wives fight with each other over pension issues and we find it very difficult to settle those," Himanta Biswa said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: In a First, Election Commission Fixes 11-Hour Slot for Voting in State.

On the arrest of West Bengal minister Jyotipriya Mallick by the Enforcement Directorate, who was arrested in connection with an alleged multicrore ration scam, Bhardwaj said that this had become a very common narrative to arrest opposition leaders by the unfair use of government agencies such as ED.

"The central government is frustrated. If any party is in a winning position, then it does not have to stoop to this kind of politics. This shows that there are interim reports that BJP is not going to do well in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, of which they are well aware and so they are resorting to such practises. There are many BJP leaders whose names have emerged in corruption cases but no action is taken against them," he further added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)