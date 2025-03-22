New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will organise the 'Ek Shaam Shaheedon Ke Naam' event at its headquarters on March 23 to mark the martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev.

According to a release, AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, along with party office-bearers, MLAs, candidates, councillors, and a large number of workers, will attend the event. The event will begin at 4 PM at the party headquarters.

To ensure smooth execution, the AAP had formed a Lok Sabha-wise preparation committee, which has now completed its groundwork.

Senior AAP leader Gopal Rai spoke about the significance of the event, saying, "March 23 marks the day Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev lost their lives for the nation. On this occasion, the Aam Aadmi Party organises a programme at the party headquarters every year. This time as well, the event is being held. This will be AAP's first major programme after the Delhi elections."

"AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, along with all senior party leaders, will attend the event. Additionally, all candidates, MLAs, councillors, and office-bearers of the organisation, along with a large number of party workers, will participate. The Shaheedi Diwas event will be celebrated with great enthusiasm at 4 PM at the party headquarters," Rai stated.

Highlighting the party's vision, Gopal Rai emphasised that AAP's objective is to spread the ideology for which our martyrs sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle, ensuring that their vision reaches the people.

AAP Delhi's Convener Saurabh Bharadwaj also invited people to the event, posting on X, "An evening in the name of the martyrs, March 23, Sunday at 4 p.m at Party Headquarters. National Convenor of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal is also participating in this program. All of you are cordially invited."

The event is set to be a significant occasion for the AAP to honour the sacrifice of the freedom fighters. (ANI)

