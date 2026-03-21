PNN

New Delhi [India], March 21: The 1st Anushree Jain Gupta Badminton Tournament 2026 was successfully organized by Gyan Bharati School, Saket, in memory of the late Anushree Jain Gupta, whose untimely demise during the COVID-19 pandemic deeply impacted the community. The event was generously sponsored by the Anushree Jain Gupta family.

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The tournament was graced by the presence of Dr. Mukesh Kwatra, as the Chief Guest. Dr Kwatra is founder of the green initiative Smiling Tree, which has been doing great work for the betterment of environment and have planted over 11 lakh saplings in and around Delhi-NCR.

The occasion was further honored by the presence of Mrs. Lata Vaidyanathan, Director of Gyan Bharati School, and Dr. Mudita Sharma, Principal of the institution, along with faculty members, students, and distinguished guests.

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The tournament witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, who displayed remarkable skill, determination, and sportsmanship throughout the matches. The young players competed with great energy and passion, making the event both competitive and inspiring.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Kwatra expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the school management, teachers, and students for inviting him to witness the tournament. He appreciated the vibrant and serene school environment, highlighting the beautifully maintained plants and flowers across the campus, which he described as "a heavenly sight." He commended the efforts of the staff and students in nurturing greenery and promoting environmental awareness

Speaking about sports, Dr. Kwatra emphasized the importance of participation over winning. He noted that sports play a crucial role in shaping character by instilling discipline, focus, teamwork, and leadership qualities. He encouraged students to view failures as opportunities to learn and grow, stating that true success lies in the ability to rise after setbacks.

He also shared insights into the history of badminton, noting its origins in India, particularly in Pune, before gaining global recognition. As an environmentalist, he raised concerns about the use of feather shuttlecocks, which are derived from goose and duck feathers, and advocated for the development of eco-friendly, biodegradable alternatives to minimize environmental impact.

Drawing from personal experience, Dr. Kwatra highlighted the transformative impact of sports on his own children, who developed discipline, fitness, and focus through their early training in badminton. He encouraged students to dream big, work hard, and stay committed to their goals.

Dr. Kwatra concluded by congratulating all participants, coaches, referees, and organizers for the successful execution of the tournament. He also acknowledged the strong leadership and values imparted by the school's director, expressing deep appreciation for her influence.The event concluded on an inspiring note, with a reminder of the upcoming World Water Day, reinforcing the importance of environmental responsibility.

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