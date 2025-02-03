New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal along with Chief Minister Atishi on Monday held a roadshow in the Kalkaji assembly constituency on the last day of campaigning for assembly polls and claimed that the AAP will 55 seats.

The voting for assembly elections in Delhi will be held on Wednesday and results will announced on Saturday.

"I have visited the entire Delhi. I think that we are going to win 55 seats. But if mothers and sisters push hard, we can win up to 60 seats," Kejriwal told reporters during his campaign.

In his appeal to women voters, the former Delhi CM said that women should pursue men in their family to vote for AAP. "This election is for women. Every woman should go and vote and explain to men that every vote should go to the broom. There is nothing in the BJP. It is the party of the rich," Kejriwal said.

He further said that AAP will win by a historic margin in New Delhi, Jangpura, and Kalkaji from where Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Atishi are contesting the assembly polls respectively.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal accused the BJP of planning a conspiracy ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

"Aam Aadmi Party is heading to a historic victory and BJP is heading towards its worst defeat. BJP will use Delhi Police to commit hooliganism. BJP workers will go to poor people and tell them that they are from the Election Commission and will put ink on their finger and tell them to take Rs 3,000 and cast their vote," he claimed.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will secure a two-thirds majority in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. He also stated that the people of Delhi have already made up their minds to elect the BJP.

"This time the people of Delhi have decided to give a two-thirds majority to the BJP in Delhi. People are also confident that the BJP government will be formed in Delhi... India's economy has grown, and development has taken place. No one can ignore these figures... There is no doubt that these (AAP) people have betrayed the people of Delhi," Singh said. (ANI)

