SAS Nagar (Punjab) [India], July 3 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on Friday protested near Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh's Siswan farmhouse here against "power cuts" in the state.

Police used water cannons to disperse the agitators.

AAP Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann, MP, and Harpal Singh Cheema, MLA, were detained by Punjab Police from the protest site.

Speaking to ANI before he was detained, Cheema said AAP workers are highlighting the problems faced by people.

" "The Chief Minister of Punjab is sleeping. We are here to wake him up. But our workers have been beaten. AAP criticises it. In a democracy, people have a right to protest but they are stopping us from protesting, it shows how powerful the electricity mafia is," he said.

"Mafia was there when Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP ruled the state. Today Congress party is supporting them," he alleged.

Cheema also said that Mann "is not well" and while he was protesting "police used water cannons on him and on our workers". (ANI)

