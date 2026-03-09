New Delhi [India], March 9 (ANI): FIFA President Gianni Infantino congratulated the International Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman Jay Shah for the successful organisation of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which concluded on Sunday with the final showdown between India and New Zealand.

Sharing a photo of himself holding the Indian jersey on his social media handle of Instagram on Sunday, Infantino also congratulated the Indian cricket team on winning a record third Men's T20 World Cup title.

Also Read | Who Is Aditi Hundia? Meet Ishan Kishan's Rumoured Model Girlfriend.

"Congratulations to the ICC and my friend Jay Shah for another wonderfully organised T20 World Cup. Many congratulations to India for another title. Having visited your wonderful country, I know how much this means to you," Infantino wrote.

Earlier, in February, Gianni Infantino met Jay Shah in Milan, marking a massive crossover moment between two of the most popular sports in the world. After meeting Shah, Infantino took to Instagram, sharing a picture of himself with the ICC Chairman, hailing his work in cricket's growth and wishing him luck as the sport makes a grand return to the Olympic programme at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Also Read | IPL 2026 Schedule Released? Here’s the Fact Check.

He had also expressed the desire for collaboration with Shah in their bid to "unite the world through sports".

"It was my pleasure to meet @icc Chairman Jay Shah today in Milan. The outstanding work he has done to grow the beautiful game of cricket is exemplary. I wish him and everyone the very best as cricket gets re-introduced to the Summer Olympic Games in two years time. I also look forward to working together and collaborating as we unite the world through sports," Gianni had said in his Instagram post after meeting Jay Shah in February.

Coming to the T20 World Cup, the tournament concluded with India defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final, held at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, on Sunday. The victory made India the first team to win the T20 World Cup on home soil, the first to win consecutive titles after their 2024 win, and the first to lift the trophy three times (2007, 2024, and 2026). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)