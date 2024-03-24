New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): A number of AAP supporters gathered at the ITO foot over bridge in Delhi to protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy scam case.

AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) in connection with the now-scrapped excise policy case.

In objection to the AAP leader's arrest by the ED, demonstrators raised slogans against the BJP and chanted, 'Mai bhi Kejriwal, mujhe bhi giraftaar karo'.

"This is a murder of democracy. Kejriwal did so much for the upliftment of women in the city. This is really unfair," said a protester.

"Our honest leader, against whom there is no substantial proof, has been arrested. There is no democracy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi fears that Kerjiwal might get seats in the upcoming 2024 elections, so he removed his biggest obstacle by putting him in the jail," remarked another protester.

On Saturday, the Aam Aadmi Party announced that it will hold a candlelight march and effigy burning across Delhi on Sunday in protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the arrest of Kejriwal.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the AAP said, "There will be a candle march and effigy burning across Delhi tomorrow in protest against the dictatorship of the BJP and the fake arrest of Arvind Kejriwal. Now the people of Delhi have come out on the streets in protest against the arrest of CM Arvind Kejriwal. We all have to stand together as the shield of Arvind Kejriwal. The arrest of Arvind Kejriwal will prove to be the last nail to oust the Modi government from power."

Notably, the Rouse Avenue Court remanded Kejriwal on Friday to six days of ED custody in the money laundering case related to the alleged liquor policy scam case until March 28. (ANI)

