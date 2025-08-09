New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party MLA and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly, Atishi continued her attack on the proposed school fee regulation bill, claiming that "no one's opinion was taken" before the bill was tabled in the Assembly.

Atishi has also reiterated the call for sending the bill to a Select Committee, and until then, she has demanded a rollback of this year's increase in fees and implementing last year's school fee instead.

"Our demand is to send the Education Bill to the select committee. No one's opinion has been taken for the bill, neither the parents, educationists, lawyers. Our demand is that the bill be sent for the Select Committee, in which both AAP and BJP MLAs, and public will be consulted," Atishi told reporters here.

"Till the time the bill goes to the select committee, last year's fees should be considered, and this year's increased fees should be cancelled," she added.

Talking about the bill to regulate private school fees in the national capital, Atishi mentioned how there was another bill proposed during the tenure of the AAP-led government in 2020, however, the bill had been stalled when it was sent to the Centre for approval.

"We too had passed the Fee Regulation Bill in our government and sent it to the Center, which did not get the approval of the Centre. We thought that now that there is a BJP government, the Centre will definitely approve it. But this bill is not in favour of those parents who even fainted while protesting," Atishi said.

Questioning the bill not being sent for public consultation, she added, "If it is in favour of parents, then why was it not put on the portal earlier. We want a consensus on this and that is why we are demanding to send it to the Select Committee."

She further questioned the alleged delay in introducing the bill, claiming that there was talk of introducing the bill in the special assembly session in May, but the session did not happen. She also criticised the BJP-led government for not bringing an ordinance on regulating school fees.

"It (the bill) has come in the month of August because private schools have already increased the fees. And the schools have already collected the money," she hit out.

On August 6, the Delhi Assembly LoP termed the bill as "anti-parent and pro-management," while the Opposition proposed four key amendments to safeguard parents' rights.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood has described the bill as "historic", stating that the people of Delhi are happy with the bill, which has been introduced for their benefit.

Speaking to ANI on the Education Bill, Minister Sood said, "The people are happy. It has been brought for their benefit. They (parents) can now attend the meetings where the fees of a school are determined. It is a historic moment." (ANI)

