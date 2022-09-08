Shimla, Sep 8 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will address a public meeting in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on September 9, AAP spokesperson Gaurav Sharma said here on Thursday.

Mandi is the home district of Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

During their visit to Mandi, Sisodia and Mann will announce the Aam Aadmi Party's fifth guarantee to the people of Himachal Pradesh ahead of the Assembly polls later this year, according to Sharma.

As part of its poll guarantees, the AAP has already promised free and quality education and medical treatment to the people of the hill state if it is voted to power.

After its strong showing in the Punjab polls early this year, the AAP is looking to make inroads into Himachal Pradesh.

