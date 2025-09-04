Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], September 4 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia visited the flood-affected areas of Punjab on Thursday, going to the Dina Nagar assembly constituency in the Gurdaspur district as the party workers and state government officials distributed food, rations and essential items to the affected people.

Sisodia visited the area with AAP's Punjab chief Sherry Kalsi and Halqa incharge Shamsher Singh, along with other volunteers.

According to the AAP leader, the local elders have compared the disaster to the 1988 devastating floods in the region. The locals have said that while the water from the 1988 floods, which displaced thousands, receded within 2 days, currently it has been 12 days and the water seems to be rising again.

"In such a situation, the Aam Aadmi Party government, the Aam Aadmi Party team, and every single worker are delivering food, rations, and all essential items. The real challenge will be the rehabilitation of these people," Sisodia said.

Sharing about his visit in a post on X, he showed how people's houses are getting flooded.

Earlier, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited Amritsar and Gurdaspur in the flood-hit Punjab and stated that two central teams are evaluating damage in the state, calling the current situation serious.

Chouhan further assured that the central government is standing firmly with the farmers and the public of the state.

"The situation is serious. Due to floods, the crops are destroyed. 1400 villages are badly affected. The Centre has sent two Central teams to assess the damage. The state government will also conduct an assessment. I have come here at the direction of the Prime Minister. In this difficult time, we stand firmly with the farmers and the public of Punjab," Chouhan told ANI.

The Minister visited flood-affected areas in Amritsar district today and, during the inspection, met the affected people in the area and heard their grievances. (ANI)

