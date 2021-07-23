New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party said its leader Dilip Pandey's MLA office in the Timarpur constituency has been given an ISO 9001-2015 certification.

ISO 9001 is an international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS). Organisations use the standard to demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.

The AAP, in a statement, said AAP's national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will present the ISO certificate to Pandey on Friday.

"At the MLA level, Dilip Pandey's MLA office in Timarpur has become the first office to get ISO certified. MLA Dilip Pandey with an ISO certificate has set new benchmarks of quality standardisation in the legislative," the AAP said.

The International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) aims to help organisations meet the needs of their stakeholders more effectively. This is achieved by building a framework to ensure consistent quality in the provision of goods and/or services.

"In line with the principles of the Aam Aadmi Party, in which activism is followed up with good policy reform, the MLA office has adopted a structured approach towards decentralised governance. The passions of politics must co-exist with reason and competence, this belief sits at the core of the party," the party said.

