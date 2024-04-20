India News | About 180 Prisoners in UP Jails Pass Class 10, 12 Board Exam

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. About 180 prisoners lodged in various jails in 30 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Ghaziabad, Agra and Lucknow, passed the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, results of which were announced on Saturday.

Agency News PTI| Apr 20, 2024 05:38 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | About 180 Prisoners in UP Jails Pass Class 10, 12 Board Exam

Prayagraj (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) About 180 prisoners lodged in various jails in 30 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Ghaziabad, Agra and Lucknow, passed the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, results of which were announced on Saturday.

The Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education today announced the board exam results, with the pass percentage for Class 10 at 89.55 and that for Class 12 at 82.60.

Also Read | Neha Hiremath Murder: Karnataka Congress Corporator Niranjan Hiremath Flags Daughter's Murder Probe, Threatens To Commit Suicide.

According to the results, 89 of the 91 prisoners, who appeared for the Class 10 board exams, passed while 87 of the 105 inmates, who gave the Class 12 papers, cleared the exams.

Twenty-one prisoners from Ghaziabad appeared in the Class 12 board exams, out of which 17 passed, according to an official release.

Also Read | Soumya Vishwanathan Murder Case: TV Journalist’s Mother Moves Supreme Court Against Bail Granted to Four Life Convicts.

Similarly, 11 inmates from Bulandshahr jail appeared for the examination and 10 passed. All four prisoners who appeared from Hardoi jail cleared the board exams, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

India News | About 180 Prisoners in UP Jails Pass Class 10, 12 Board Exam

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. About 180 prisoners lodged in various jails in 30 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Ghaziabad, Agra and Lucknow, passed the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, results of which were announced on Saturday.

Agency News PTI| Apr 20, 2024 05:38 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | About 180 Prisoners in UP Jails Pass Class 10, 12 Board Exam

Prayagraj (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) About 180 prisoners lodged in various jails in 30 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Ghaziabad, Agra and Lucknow, passed the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, results of which were announced on Saturday.

The Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education today announced the board exam results, with the pass percentage for Class 10 at 89.55 and that for Class 12 at 82.60.

Also Read | Neha Hiremath Murder: Karnataka Congress Corporator Niranjan Hiremath Flags Daughter's Murder Probe, Threatens To Commit Suicide.

According to the results, 89 of the 91 prisoners, who appeared for the Class 10 board exams, passed while 87 of the 105 inmates, who gave the Class 12 papers, cleared the exams.

Twenty-one prisoners from Ghaziabad appeared in the Class 12 board exams, out of which 17 passed, according to an official release.

Also Read | Soumya Vishwanathan Murder Case: TV Journalist’s Mother Moves Supreme Court Against Bail Granted to Four Life Convicts.

Similarly, 11 inmates from Bulandshahr jail appeared for the examination and 10 passed. All four prisoners who appeared from Hardoi jail cleared the board exams, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
A+
A-
India News | About 180 Prisoners in UP Jails Pass Class 10, 12 Board Exam

Prayagraj (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) About 180 prisoners lodged in various jails in 30 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Ghaziabad, Agra and Lucknow, passed the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, results of which were announced on Saturday.

The Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education today announced the board exam results, with the pass percentage for Class 10 at 89.55 and that for Class 12 at 82.60.

Also Read | Neha Hiremath Murder: Karnataka Congress Corporator Niranjan Hiremath Flags Daughter's Murder Probe, Threatens To Commit Suicide.

According to the results, 89 of the 91 prisoners, who appeared for the Class 10 board exams, passed while 87 of the 105 inmates, who gave the Class 12 papers, cleared the exams.

Twenty-one prisoners from Ghaziabad appeared in the Class 12 board exams, out of which 17 passed, according to an official release.

Also Read | Soumya Vishwanathan Murder Case: TV Journalist’s Mother Moves Supreme Court Against Bail Granted to Four Life Convicts.

Similarly, 11 inmates from Bulandshahr jail appeared for the examination and 10 passed. All four prisoners who appeared from Hardoi jail cleared the board exams, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Upresults.nic.in 2024
200K+ searches
MP Board Result 2024
100K+ searches
DC vs SRH
50K+ searches
TS Inter Results 2024
50K+ searches
Upresults.nic.in 2024 Class 10
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiIPL 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024VASA-1 Microsoft: Tech Giant Introduces New AI Model That Turns Images Into Realistic Speaking Videos, Access Currently Restricted; Check Details

  • Truck Carrying Gas Cylinders Catches Fire in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh: Live News Updates Today

  • Vinesh Phogat Secures Paris Olympics 2024 Quota in Women’s Wrestling 50kg Event, Enters Final of Asian Qualifiers

  • Did Raj Kundra Sell His Rs 80 Crore Mumbai Flat to Wife Shilpa Shetty for Rs 38 Crore? Here's How He Dodged ED

  • Shark Attack in Australia: Huge Shark Mauls Snorkeler to Death Near Abrolhos Islands

    • Read More
    Google Trends Google Trends
    Upresults.nic.in 2024
    200K+ searches
    MP Board Result 2024
    100K+ searches
    DC vs SRH
    50K+ searches
    TS Inter Results 2024
    50K+ searches
    Upresults.nic.in 2024 Class 10
    50K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiIPL 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaKL RahulRahul GandhiLayoffsArvind KejriwalRohit SharmaMahendra Singh Dhoni
    Google News Telegram Bot

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiIPL 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaKL RahulRahul GandhiLayoffsArvind KejriwalRohit SharmaMahendra Singh Dhoni
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Close
    gamingly