India News | About 180 Prisoners in UP Jails Pass Class 10, 12 Board Exam

Prayagraj (UP), Apr 20 (PTI) About 180 prisoners lodged in various jails in 30 districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Ghaziabad, Agra and Lucknow, passed the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, results of which were announced on Saturday.

The Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education today announced the board exam results, with the pass percentage for Class 10 at 89.55 and that for Class 12 at 82.60.

Also Read | Neha Hiremath Murder: Karnataka Congress Corporator Niranjan Hiremath Flags Daughter's Murder Probe, Threatens To Commit Suicide.

According to the results, 89 of the 91 prisoners, who appeared for the Class 10 board exams, passed while 87 of the 105 inmates, who gave the Class 12 papers, cleared the exams.

Twenty-one prisoners from Ghaziabad appeared in the Class 12 board exams, out of which 17 passed, according to an official release.

Also Read | Soumya Vishwanathan Murder Case: TV Journalist’s Mother Moves Supreme Court Against Bail Granted to Four Life Convicts.

Similarly, 11 inmates from Bulandshahr jail appeared for the examination and 10 passed. All four prisoners who appeared from Hardoi jail cleared the board exams, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)