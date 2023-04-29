New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) A delegation of RSS-affiliated ABVP met with University Grants Commission Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar here Saturday and demanded "common counselling" for admissions through CUET-UG.

The delegation also requested that examinations being conducted by the National Examination Agency (NTA) should only be held at "government and trusted centres", the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) said in a statement.

Nearly 14 lakh students have applied for CUET-UG this time, up by 41 per cent since last year. The CUET-UG remains the second-largest entrance exam in the country in terms of applicants. In the debut edition of the exam, 12.50 lakh students registered themselves and 9.9 lakh of them submitted their applications.

During the meeting, the ABVP delegation led by its national general secretary Yagywalkya Shukla raised the issue of increasing financial pressure on students due to registration fees, and demanded a simplified admission process and a one-time fee for the same, the statement said.

"The ABVP has demanded that common counselling should be done under CUET like IIT and NIT. That the examinations being conducted by the National Examination Agency (NTA) should be conducted only at government and trusted centres, and the number of examination centres in the country should be increased," it added.

In the statement, Shukla said it was necessary to ensure that the admission process was simplified and the counselling system made more convenient.

"The fee should be charged only once as per the financial convenience of the students. Along with this, every effort should be made to create transparency in the examinations. Having a common counselling process will make it easier for the students," Shukla added.

