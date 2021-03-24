Jammu, Mar 24 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet against a police officer who was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district last year.

The charge sheet against Sub-Inspector Naseer Ahmad Khan was filed in the court of special judge anti-corruption, Rajouri, a spokesperson of the ACB said.

He said a case under section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against Khan in 2020 when he was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 while he was posted in police station Mendhar in Poonch district.

A complaint was received that the accused sub-inspector was demanding money for not presenting the charge sheet against his minor sister, the spokesperson said.

He said the complainant mentioned that a case stands registered against his family members in police station Mendhar, which was chargesheeted in the court against him, his father, mother and wife.

However, the accused being the investigation officer of the case has kept the supplementary charge sheet pending against his minor sister and was demanding bribe from the complainant for not presenting the charge sheet against her, he said.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and he was arrested on-the-spot while accepting the bribe, the spokesperson said, adding that the case was chargesheeted after obtaining sanction for launching prosecution from the competent authority.

He said the next date of hearing in the case has been fixed for April 28.

