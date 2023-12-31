Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): The Government of Uttar Pradesh is building a tourism facilitation centre in Ayodhya that will include accommodation and transit facilities for soldiers and ex-servicemen, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of January.

The information was divulged today by Lieutenant General Manik Kumar Das, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC) of Central India, while talking to ANI.

On the last day of his service, GOC Manik Kumar Das, before retirement, paid floral tributes to the brave martyrs at the War Memorial. He retired after completing 39 years of service.

"Out of 39 years, it has been one and a half years of training. Today is a very emotional moment for me but I believe that this is just the beginning. During this tenure, I have gained so much experience. I have to utilise that experience for my country and my state. I want whatever responsibility I get after this to be able to fulfil it in such a way that more and more people can benefit," said GOC Manik Kumar Das while talking to ANI.

He said that he wanted to use this time for the welfare of the general public and also talked about Agniveers, the government recently unveiled Agnipath scheme for recruiting soldiers across the Three services (Army, Navy and Airforce).

It allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years.Under this scheme, the youth joining the army will be called Agniveer. Youth will be able to be recruited into the army for a short duration. Under the new scheme, around 45,000 to 50,000 soldiers will be recruited annually, and most will leave the service in just four years.

"I have a special admiration for the youth and girls. When I was the Commandant in the Officer Training Academy in Chennai, I saw that our youth and girls from different corners of the country were coming to get training and then I saw the Agniveers in Central India, I feel that the future of India is safe in the hands of these youths. If India has to become a developed nation by 2047, these youth will play an important role in it. I will consider myself fortunate to work with them," he said.

On the question of challenges in the service with the changing times, he said that the Indian Army prepared itself for the changing times.

"Our Army Chairman has set five objectives of transformation on which excellent work has been done. We know that the coming war will be based on technology and we are fully prepared for it. Agni Veer is also fully prepared. We are ready for the challenges of today's and future times," he added.

"We do not have any instructions yet on any facilities in Ayodhya, but a modern accommodation and a Transit Facility Center is being built for the ex-servicemen and present soldiers in Ayodhya for the darshan of Ram Lalla. There has been a delay but we will be better prepared within a month. If any soldier or his family comes to Ayodhya, he will easily visit Ram Lalla," Manik Kumar Das said.

GOC Das said that the relationship of the country with some neighbours was not good, but based on diplomacy and military strength, India should be able to deal with every challenge.

"Every nation wants to develop fast but the road is not easy. The enemy, whether in front or hidden, tries their best to stop your progress. The Indian Army is always ready for that challenge," he added. (ANI)

