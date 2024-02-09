New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Administrative action was taken against a Navy officer following a board of inquiry into an incident of firing on Indian fishermen in the waters of Kodiakkarai nearly a year and a half ago, the defence ministry informed Parliament on Friday.

A fishing boat with around 10 fishermen had come under fire in the incident in October 2022. One fisherman sustained serious injuries.

"A board of inquiry has been completed on December 18, 2022 and administrative action has been taken against the Indian naval officer," Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

He said a compensation amount of Rs 2 lakh was paid to Veeravel of Mayiladuthurai district in Tamil Nadu, who was seriously injured in the incident.

Six other fishermen who suffered minor injuries were paid Rs 20,000 each from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, Bhatt said.

