Mumbai, Apr 30 (PTI) Maharashtra would have seen nine to ten lakh active coronavirus cases if the state government had not imposed new lockdown-like restrictions, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday.

A complete lockdown may be necessary but "I don't think we will reach that stage," he said.

The latest restrictions helped contain the daily spike in coronavirus cases and active cases have now stabilised at around 6.5 lakh, he said in a televised address on the eve of Maharashtra's Foundation Day.

"We will fight this coronavirus wave together like we did last year," he added.

