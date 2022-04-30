Chennai, Apr 30 (PTI) Despite witnessing a decline in the daily new cases, active COVID-19 infections increased to 513 in Tamil Nadu as 49 more people tested positive, aggregating to 34,53,932, the health department said on Saturday.

Among those tested positive include 24 men and 25 women, the bulletin said.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu had reported 54 new cases with nil fatalities.

The overall death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with nil fatalities being recorded in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said.

Meanwhile, the recoveries grew to 34,15,394 with 43 more people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 513 active infections.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new coronavirus cases with 36, Chengalpet six, while Coimbatore, Erode, Kanyakumari, Namakkal, Salem, Tiruvallur and Vellore reported one case each.

The state capital leads among districts with 347 active infections and 7,51,728 cases, overall.

A total of 18,403 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 6,61,67,992, the bulletin said.

