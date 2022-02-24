Amaravati, Feb 24 (PTI): The active coronavirus cases fell below the 5,000 mark in Andhra Pradesh even as 220 fresh positives were reported in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Thursday.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Wife, Daughter Kills Man Following Altercation in Kolhapur; Arrested.

According to the latest bulletin, 472 infected people recovered and two more succumbed in the 24-hour period.

Also Read | Jharkhand Board Exams 2022: JAC To Conduct Offline Examinations for Class 10, 12 From March 24.

The cumulative Covid-19 count in the state is now 23,17,184.

The total active cases stood at 4,927 after 22,97,537 recoveries and 14,720 deaths, the bulletin said.

West Godavari district reported 43, Krishna 40, Guntur 36 and East Godavari 27 fresh cases respectively.

Of the remaining nine districts, three logged between 10 and 20 while six added less than 10 new cases each.

Chittoor and Krishna districts reported one fresh fatality each in a day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)