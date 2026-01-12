New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): Actor and TVK chief Vijay was questioned for nearly seven hours at the CBI Headquarters here on Monday in connection with the Karur stampede case, sources said on Monday.

During questioning, Vijay maintained that neither the party nor its functionaries were responsible for the stampede in Karur last September that claimed 41 lives and left over 100 injured. It is the same stand earlier taken by party functionaries who were questioned, sources said.

Sources added that Vijay's statement will be analysed and corroborated with statements of police officials, who had earlier stated that a considerable delay on the part of the actor contributed to the stampede.

Vijay also told the agency that he left the venue as he felt his presence could have led to chaos and ruckus, sources said.

The CBI is likely to summon Vijay again for further questioning. However, he has sought exemption for Tuesday on account of Pongal, and the agency may call him at a later date, officials said.

So far, the CBI has questioned several individuals from Vijay's party and the Tamil Nadu Police.

The CBI took over the investigation from the Tamil Nadu Police in October last year following a Supreme Court order. Since then, the agency has been examining the circumstances surrounding the stampede at a political event in Karur.

The CBI had earlier issued a notice to Vijay under Section 179 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), directing him to present himself for examination.

The notice was served earlier this month, with the summons dated January 6. The probe pertains to the stampede that occurred on September 27, 2025, during a TVK campaign programme in the Karur district of Tamil Nadu.

As part of the probe, the agency has already questioned several senior TVK functionaries in New Delhi. Party leaders have submitted video footage to investigators, alleging lapses by the Tamil Nadu government.

The CBI has also examined the campaign vehicle used by Vijay during the event, and the driver has been questioned as part of the ongoing investigation. The Karur stampede occurred during a massive political gathering, resulting in the deaths of 41 people and leaving several others injured. The incident triggered widespread public outrage and prompted judicial and legal scrutiny. (ANI)

