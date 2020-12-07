Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 7 (ANI): Congress leader V Hanumanth Rao on Monday said that Vijayashanti's exit from the party will not affect them. Vijayashanti joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a day after meeting Home Minister Amit Shah.

Former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Hanumanth Rao told ANI, "Vijayashanti was in BJP earlier and now again she is joining the party again. Generally, she goes according to the wind. She is assigned as a star campaigner as she has a star attraction. People from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP for a time being join another party but then they get back to their own party. This is not going to affect us. We knew it earlier, as she wants to be in a party which is in power."

Actor turned politician, Vijaya Shanti joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the latest big exit of Congress members in Telangana.

Vijay Shanti is a big star in south Indian cinema. She started her political career with the BJP in 1997. She quit the party and joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) during its fight for a separate Telangana. She was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2009.

Later she joined the Congress party in 2014, just before Andhra Pradesh was bifurcated and Telangana was born. Her return to the BJP comes at a time the party is prepping for an aggressive campaign for the 2023 Telangana election.

BJP made major gains in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls as it won 48 seats, seven less than the ruling TRS which emerged as the single largest party winning 55 seats.The strong performance by BJP came on the heels of its victory last month in the Dubbaka assembly seat. The party had wrested the seat from the ruling TRS (ANI)

