‘Let Vijay Form the Government’: Prakash Raj Backs TVK Chief Amid Tamil Nadu Election Drama (Watch Video)

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Actor-activist Prakash Raj has taken to social media to lash out at Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, calling his recent actions "unconstitutional" and "disgusting." The critique follows the Governor's decision to delay inviting Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay to form the government, despite the party emerging as the single largest entity in the 2026 Assembly elections. Vijay’s ‘Chief Minister’ Title Card for ‘Jana Nayagan’ Goes Viral: Fans React to ‘Thalapathy’ Name Change Speculation (View Post).

Prakash Raj Comes Out in Support of TVK Chief Vijay

Prakash Raj, known for his vocal political stances, expressed his frustration on X (formerly Twitter) after reports surfaced that the Governor had asked Vijay to provide further proof of a majority. Replying to a video of Vijay heading to Raj Bhavan for a second time, Raj argued that the democratic process is being undermined.

"This Governor’s behaviour is disgusting... unacceptable and unconstitutional," Raj posted, using his signature hashtag #justasking. "We may have differences… but Vijay has got the mandate. He should be allowed to claim his right on the floor of the house."

Prakash Raj Slams Tamil Nadu Governor

This Governor s behaviour is Disgusting .. unacceptable and unconstitutional. We may have differences … but Vijay has got the mandate . He should be allowed to claim his right on the floor of the house. #justasking https://t.co/T72CVedXhJ — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) May 7, 2026

Respecting the Mandate

In a separate post, the National Award-winning actor emphasised that personal political disagreements should not interfere with the will of the voters. Raj had previously been critical of the "fan-dominated" nature of the state's politics following the May 4 results, yet he insisted that constitutional propriety must prevail.

"Respect people’s mandate and let Vijay claim his right to form the government," Raj added. His comments reflect a growing sentiment among several public figures and DMK allies who have urged the Governor to avoid stalling the transition of power.

Prakash Raj Supports Vijay Amid DMK-AIADMK Coalition Drama

Respect people’s Mandate and let Vijay claim his right to form the government #justasking pic.twitter.com/FieNhHygD6 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) May 7, 2026

A Narrow Path to Power

The political deadlock stems from a fractured verdict in the 234-seat Assembly. Vijay’s TVK secured 108 seats, making it the largest party but leaving it 10 seats short of the 118-seat majority mark. DYK Thalapathy Vijay’s ‘Varisu’ Co-Star Shaam Predicted TVK Chief’s Tamil Nadu Election Win Two Years Ago?.

While Vijay has reportedly presented a list of 113 supporting MLAs, including five from the Congress, the Governor has stood firm on requiring a signed list of at least 118 members before a swearing-in ceremony can be scheduled. The delay has left the state in a period of high political uncertainty as the TVK explores further alliance options and legal remedies

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X account of Prakash Raj). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).