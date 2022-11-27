Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 27 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the under-construction Vishnuvardhan memorial, after the actor and one of the state's biggest cultural icons, in Mysuru will be opened before December.

Speaking to reporters after attending the 'gruha pravesha' of the newly-built house at Jayanagar here, the CM said, "Bharati Vishnuvardhan had personally come and invited me for the housewarming function. The house in which Dr Vishnuvardhan had stayed has been beautifully renovated and one can see her hard work and effort behind the remodelled house."

The chief minister added that the work on the Vishnuvardhan memorial will be completed soon and it has been decided to inaugurate the house on a grand scale.

He said the inauguration day will be finalised after a discussion with the actor's family members.

"Dr Vishnuvardhan was a great actor and the function will be organised in keeping with his stature and standing," the CM said. (ANI)

