Mumbai, November 27: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested two Zimbabweans with 7.9 kg of heroin worth Rs 50 crore at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, an official said on Sunday.

Based on specific information, the DRI's Mumbai zonal unit laid a trap at the airport on Friday and intercepted a man and a woman travelling from Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), the official said. Himachal Pradesh: Police Recovers Around 40 Grams Heroin From Shimla Citizens; Two Arrested.

On searching their baggage, the team found some packets containing light brown powder concealed in their trolley bags, he said. The powder tested positive for the presence of heroin and the contraband weighed 7.9 kg, the official said, adding that the value of the seized drug is Rs 50 crore in the international market. Mumbai Drugs Bust: Six Kg Heroin Worth Rs 18 Crore Seized at Airport.

The accused were arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and remanded to judicial custody by a special court, he said. The DRI is investigating further to bust the drug syndicate involved in the case, the official added.