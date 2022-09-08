Adampur (Haryana) [India]: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, took a dig at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kuldeep Bishnoi while accompanying Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal during the latter's Haryana visit ahead of the Adampur bypolls on Thursday.

Eyeing the bypoll in Adampur, Panchayat and Zila Parishad elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to get a foothold in Haryana.

Kuldeep Bishnoi recently resigned from Congress and joined the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Adampur's seat fell vacant after Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned from his traditional seat.

Taking a dig at Bishnoi, Bhagwant Mann said, "Seeing the love of Adampur, it can be guessed that Adampur can do something new. After getting votes, the leaders say that we are the representatives of so many lakh people, but my question is does those leaders ask when they change the party? Did Kuldeep Bishnoi ask the people before joining BJP? "

He further said, "You have to press the button for your children's good education, health, cheap electricity, for the women and their safety and the security of traders. Haryana and Punjab are brothers. Tell the BJP and Congress people, that only one spoon is needed to set curd, just give Adampur from here, and we will collect curd of honesty in the whole of Haryana. Sangrur started in a similar way in Punjab."

Adampur seat is considered a stronghold of Bishnoi and has been with them for decades.

Kuldeep Bishnoi is the son of the former Chief Minister of Haryana, Chaudhary Bhajan Lal.

In 2004, Haryana legislative election, Bhajan Lal was snubbed for the Chief Minister post, instead, Bhupendra Singh Hooda was made the Chief Minister. Kuldeep Bishnoi floated his won Party, Haryana Janhit Congress which won 6 seats out of 90 seats in the 2009 Haryana legislative polls.

in 2016, Kuldeep Bishnoi merged the Haryana Janhit Congress with Congress. Recently, he quit Congress to join the BJP.

The date for the Adampur bypoll has not been declared yet. (ANI)

