New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Two additional railway lines between Aluabari Road and New Jalpaiguri, which the Union Cabinet approved on Thursday among other railway projects, marks a significant milestone in enhancing rail connectivity in the country's North East region, the Northeast Frontier Railway zone said on Thursday.

Spanning across a total length of 57 kilometres, under the jurisdiction of Northeast Frontier Railway, the project is approved at an estimated cost of approximately Rs 1,786 crores, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer, NFR, said.

"This project aims to address the growing demand for transportation infrastructure in one of the country's most vital regions,” he said.

“By introducing additional tracks, it will reduce congestion, allowing for more efficient and faster movement of both passenger and freight trains, thus cutting travel times and improving the overall reliability of services,” Sharma added.

According to the NFR, the increased rail capacity will not only ease the burden on the existing infrastructure but will also facilitate the transportation of goods such as tea, timber and agricultural products, thus boosting the local and regional economy.

Railway officials said that this project is part of the Delhi – Guwahati High Density Network route and holds strategic importance due to its proximity to the international borders with Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal, providing vital access to these neighbouring regions.

“It passes through districts in Bihar (Kishanganj) and West Bengal (Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Uttar Dinajpur), serving as a crucial link for both passenger and freight transport. The infrastructure development will include seven stations, 99 bridges and the construction of three Road Over Bridges and eight Road Under Bridges,” Sharma said.

The project aims to "facilitate the movement of 21.6 million tons of additional cargo, leading to a savings of Rs 2,551 crore in logistics costs", he said. "It will also contribute significantly to fuel conservation by saving 2.14 crore litres of diesel every year.”

Talking about the importance of the project in the broader context, Sharma stated that the Aluabari Road-New Jalpaiguri third and fourth line project is poised to not only strengthen transportation infrastructure but also act as a catalyst for economic growth, regional integration and enhanced quality of life in the Northeast.

“This project will enhance the overall efficiency of the transportation network across Bihar, West Bengal and the Northeast, easing congestion on this crucial corridor that serves as a vital gateway between the eastern and NE region of India. NFR remains committed towards executing this project efficiently, ensuring maximum benefit to the region's connectivity and development,” Sharma said.

