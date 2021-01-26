Ghaziabad, Jan 25 (PTI) The route of the tractor parade by the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) on Republic Day has been decided by the Delhi Police and adequate arrangements have been made to maintain law and order, a senior Ghaziabad police official said on Monday.

No route chart has been issued for it by the Ghaziabad police, the official said.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting against the Centre's new agri laws at various Delhi border points, including Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, since November 28 last year and on Republic Day, they will take out tractor parades that will pass through the national capital.

Giving route details, BKU Uttar Pradesh president Rajbir Singh Jadaun told PTI that the rally will start at 11 am on Tuesday from the Ghazipur border and reach Akhshardham temple in Delhi.

From there, tractors will take a U-turn from a flyover and will proceed towards Dilshad Garden in Delhi and then Apsara Cinema on the Ghaziabad border. It will enter Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district via Mohan Nagar GT road, Meerut road trisection and reach Duhai, he said.

The rally will then proceed towards UP Gate through Dasna from the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, Jadaun said.

Police force has been deployed on all the routes to maintain law and order, the police official said.

Farmers from Modinagar, Meerut and Baghpat of Uttar Pradesh may go back to their destinations from the Meerut road trisection. Tractors and protesting farmers will reach UP Gate- Ghazipur border after culmination of the rally, Jadaun said.

The police said that 1,000 constables, 500 head constables, 300 sub-inspectors, 50 inspectors, 12 circle officers, 400 traffic constables, 14 traffic sub-inspectors, five traffic inspectors, a company of the RAF, six companies of the PAC have been deployed in Ghaziabad district in view of the rally.

Intelligence units have also been pressed into service to keep extra vigil on anti-social elements who may join the rally to create nuisance, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said that entry of heavy vehicles has been banned from 8 pm Monday till the culmination of the Republic Day parade in Delhi.

Parking at metro railway stations has been closed till 2 pm Tuesday.

Ghaziabad district has been divided into six zones and 11 sectors for management of law and order, officials said.

Zonal and sector magistrates have been deployed. Fire tenders and teams of the health department have also been deputed on all the routes, District Magitrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said.

