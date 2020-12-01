New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh on Tuesday said construction of a new parliament building was being done adhering to all environmental norms and hoped the 2022 winter session would be held in the new building.

Singh, who took over as the new Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, said many tress coming in way of constructing the new parliament building have been uprooted and will be replanted at new places.

"The construction of new building is being done while adhering to environmental norms. We will ensure that there is no pollution and all those trees which were coming in the way of construction will be planted at new places. All agencies involved in construction activity have taken this into consideration," Singh said.

The construction of the ambitious new Parliament building will be completed in about two years, and "hopefully, the winter session of parliament in 2022 will be held in the new building," he said.

Singh said all health safety-related precautions will be taken amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the secretariat is in constant touch with various ministries.

Spelling out his priorities as the secretary-general of the Lok Sabha, he said he would try his best to facilitate the MPs to the maximum extent and help them in fulfilling their responsibilities.

Singh, who was previously the secretary in the Lok Sabha Secretariat, was appointed as the secretary-general of the the lower house by the speaker Om Birla.

He has 34 years of varied administrative experience, has served in the central and various state governments in various capacities in diverse sectors of economy and governance.

