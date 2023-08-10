New Delhi, August 10: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was suspended from Lok Sabha on Thursday over “deliberate and repeated misconduct” and the matter has been referred to Privileges Committee. The resolution for suspension of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is Congress leader in Lok Sabha, was moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

"This House having taken the serious note of the gross, deliberate and repeated misconduct of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in utter disregard to the House and authority of Chair resolves that the matter of his misconduct be referred to Committee of Privileges of the House for the further investigation and report to the House and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury be suspended from the service of the House till the Committee submits its report," he said. The House adopted the resolution by voice vote. No-Confidence Motion Against NDA Government Defeated in Lok Sabha, PM Narendra Modi Says 'People of Country Have No Trust in Congress' (Watch Video).

Earlier in the day, some remarks of Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury pertaining to Prime Minister Narendra Modi were expunged from the proceedings.BJP members had strongly objected to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s remarks. Pralhad Joshi had raised point of order and demanded an apology from the Congress member. PM Modi on Manipur Video: 'Govt Trying To Ensure Accused Get Strictest Punishment, Country With Mothers and Daughters of Manipur', Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After the debate on no-confidence motion, which was defeated, Lok Sabha Speaker said that conduct of BJP member Virendra Awasthi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had not been in accordance with the decorum of the House. Virendra Awasthi tenderd apology for his conduct and said he could not tolerate words against the Prime Minister.

