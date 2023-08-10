Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that both the state and central governments are doing everything possible to ensure that the accused get the strictest punishment. He further assured the people of Manipur that peace would be restored within the violence-hit state in the coming days. PM Narendra Modi was replying to the no-confidence motion moved by the opposition against the NDA government. This motion comes as a response to the Opposition's move to bring forward a vote of no confidence against the NDA government. While speaking on Manipur, PM Modi said, "I want to assure the people that peace will be restored in Manipur in the coming time. I want to tell the people of Manipur including women and daughters of Manipur, that the country is with you," PM Modi said. Taking a dig at the opposition, the PM said, "Home Minister Amit Shah spoke at length on the Manipur situation in the Lok Sabha. The intent was to spread the message to the people of India. However, the arrogant Opposition stopped the functioning of the House. I assure the people of Manipur that their state will once again return to the path of development.” PM Modi Speech in Lok Sabha: 'No-Confidence Motion Is Not a Floor Test for Us but for Opposition', Says Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

PM Modi on Manipur Video:

