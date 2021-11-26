New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): Stating that the Constitution Day celebration is a 'specific party' event, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday said if it is a Constitution day, then the government should have allowed everybody on the occasion.

"If it has been a Constitution day, then the government, then the government should have allowed everybody on the occasion. Only three-four people in the government will on this not occasion is not right. It is not a government function but a party-specific event," Chowdhury said.

Several Opposition parties including Congress boycotted the Constitution Day celebrations today at Central Hall of Parliament.

Speaking on the withdrawal of three farm laws, Chowdhury said that this is the "rollback" government.

"First it brought farm laws with discussion then now is repealing. Similarly, in 2015, the government passed an ordinance on land acquisition bill and had to take it back," he said. (ANI)

