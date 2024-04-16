Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): Aditya Srivastava, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, scooped the top rank of the Civil Services Examination 2023 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on April 16 declared the results for the Civil Services Exam 2023, with Aditya Srivastava securing the top rank.

Animesh Pradhan and Donuru Ananya Reddy secured the second and third ranks, respectively, it said.

A total of 1,016 candidates cleared the examination and have been recommended for different central government services, the UPSC said.

The Civil Services Exam is conducted annually in three stages--preliminary, main and interview--by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Family members of Aditya were overjoyed with his performance and expressed their happiness.

Aabha Srivastava, mother of Aditya, said, "We are very happy. It is all because of the blessings of the people and God and because of his hard work. His father also encouraged him the most to qualify for the exam."

Shivram Srivastava, grandfather of Aditya, said that his grandson was always a topper.

"We are very happy and proud. He was always a topper," he said.

Aditya Srivastava's father, Ajay, said, "I had no idea that he would get the number one rank in the country." (ANI)

