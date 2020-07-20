Lucknow, Jul 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asked officials to ensure there is no laxity in the door-to-door survey for COVID-19, amid an increase in coronavirus cases in the state capital Lucknow.

Adityanath also directed the chief secretary to immediately appoint DG Health.

Also Read | Earthquake in Maharashtra | Quake of 3.5 Magnitude Strikes Satara District : Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 19, 2020.

He said all services and activities related to COVID-19 be linked to the integrated command and control centre.

He directed that COVID beds in Lokbandhu Hospital be increased to 200, a statement issued by the UP government said.

Also Read | Lockdown Extended in Containment Areas in Thane District Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

Adityanath also instructed officials to carry out effective enforcement, and said that cleanliness and sanitisation campaign should be carried out on Saturdays and Sundays.

COVID helpdesks should be established in every government office, the statement said.

Rapid Antigen tests should be carried out on suspected patients, and the infected persons should be accordingly admitted to hospitals.

In a statement issued earlier in the day, the UP government said 392 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in the state capital on Sunday. So far 47 COVID-19 patients have died in Lucknow, while the count of active COVID-19 cases stands at 2,509.

Till now, as many as 1,453 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the city.

The total COVID-19 cases in Lucknow is 4,009.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)