Lucknow, Feb 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched a campaign to repair and rebuild bridges and culverts lying in dilapidated condition across the state.

The chief minister directed the Department of Irrigation and Water Resources to complete the work in the next 100 days, a government press release issued here said.

Adityanath was speaking to public representatives and officials of various districts through video conferencing from his official residence here on Sunday.

“For the first time in the history of the state, the restoration work of damaged bridges and culverts is being taken up as a mega campaign," he said.

The campaign has been launched to facilitate people-to-people connect and help farmers to reach their fields, he added.

As many as 25,050 damaged bridges and culverts across all districts of the state will be renovated, Adityanath said, adding it includes the construction of new or rebuilding 3,508 culverts.

He said financial arrangements have been ensured for the initiative.

Major canal systems in Uttar Pradesh are over 100 years old. The Eastern Yamuna Canal System is about 190 years old, Upper Ganga Canal System 166 years old, Lower Ganga Canal System 142 years old, Betwa and Cane Canal System 135 years old, Dhasan Canal System 113 years old, while Sharda Canal System has completed 92 years, he said.

"Most of these culverts have completed their lifespan. Bridges were built in old canal systems as per old techniques and requirements of that time. With the changing times, the number of vehicles passing through these bridges has increased steadily as also the load of those vehicles. As a result, the bridges built on the canals were damaged," he said.

The chief minister also expressed surprise at the previous governments for not paying attention to this aspect of public importance, the release said.

Adityanath while talking to MPs and MLAs of Agra, Mathura, Rampur, Siddharthnagar and Bijnor asked them to monitor the work and also directed officials to geo-tag all the constructions, it said.

