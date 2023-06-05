Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed deep concern over the impact of pollution on the environment and appealed to people to join the government's ongoing efforts to control pollution and protect the environment at their own level to mitigate the side effects of pollution.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Chief Minister addressed the conference on 'Race for Life: Circular Economy and Local Climate Action' organized by the Department of Forest, Environment and Climate Change.

The Chief Minister said that the celebration of World Environment Day on June 5 for the last 51 years bears testimony to the global concern over the environmental crisis, which has increased significantly over the years.

"It is concerning where the environment has been neglected in the 51-year journey of economic development", UP CM Yogi said.

"Earth, water, air, trees, and plants work together to form the environment. We have all also been created around the five elements. Although there is a connection between our life cycle and that of the rest of creation, we pollute the water, air, and other natural resources. We have to bear the brunt of this in the form of various diseases. The cost of treating these diseases consumes a significant portion of people's incomes," he added.

He further stated that the consequences of tampering with the environment are visible in the form of untimely floods of September-October in some parts of the state or smog in November-December in Delhi.

"People in Delhi are struggling to breathe and open their eyes due to the severe crisis there. Industries have to be closed. Food crises can occur for a variety of reasons, including drought and excessive rainfall", CM Yogi said.

Emphasising that the government is promoting environment-friendly energy by reducing carbon emissions, CM Yogi said, "For this, LED lights are being arranged not only in the cities but also in the villages. LED is becoming a means of reducing carbon emissions. Similarly, solar power is also being promoted."

Citing the example of the Namami Gange project in the field of environmental protection, CM Yogi said that today the water of River Ganga has become clean and uninterrupted in Prayagraj, Kashi. People are happily visiting and bathing in it. Whereas earlier people could not take baths in Prayagraj Kumbh.

The Chief Minister stated that Amrit Sarovars are being constructed in every village as part of the Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav under the direction of Prime Minister Modi for the purpose of water conservation. He also urged the village leaders to protect the ponds by planting trees nearby.

Referring to encephalitis, a disease that killed 50,000 innocent people in eastern Uttar Pradesh in four decades, CM Yogi said, "Pollution and filth were the reasons for this. Everyone must work to stop it from spreading again by being aware of the environment and cleanliness."

He also mentioned that pollution generated by plastic is harmful to the environment.

This year the theme of World Environment Day is Solution for Plastic Pollution, the CM said, adding, "It was banned in the state in 2018 itself. Single-use plastic consumption is equivalent to sin as a cow might die after consuming it. Being an indestructible thing, plastic also affects the health of mother earth."

On the occasion, Chief Minister also gave the mantra of the Six R's-- Reduce, Reuse, Recycle, Recover, Refabricate, and Repair-- to protect the environment from plastic.

The Chief Minister also informed about the 'Van Mahotsav' to be organized in the first week of July and said that the state government has decided to plant 35 crore saplings. He said that

"At least one thousand saplings should be planted in all the gram panchayats of the state. If all gram panchayats and municipal bodies adopt this target, then they will only plant six crore saplings," CM Yogi said.

"Priority should be given to traditional trees like Peepal, Banyan, Pakad, Neem, Jamun, and Desi Mango in plantation," CM Yogi said.

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath administered LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) pledge to all 58000-gram panchayats and 762 municipal bodies of the state through an online medium.

During the program, CM Yogi released booklets, folders and animation films of the Forest Department focused on environmental protection. (ANI)

