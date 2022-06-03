Jammu, Jun 3 (PTI) The Authorities in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday launched adventure and sports activities in an effort to attract tourists, officials said.

District Development Commissioner, Kishtwar, Ashok Sharma inaugurated the activities organised by the Kishtwar Development Authority (KDA) at the Chowgam grounds, they said.

Also Read | A Three Day ‘Strategic Conclave’ Was Organised by the Northern Command Headquarters at … – Latest Tweet by IANS India.

They said the Zorbing ball adventure was introduced on the first day and other activities, including sky jumper trampoline and paragliding, shall be introduced in the coming days.

Sharma appreciated the KDA for introducing the adventure activities, and said, "Kishtwar township and other areas have great potential for paragliding, which needs to be exploited for attracting tourists."

Also Read | Telangana Horror: Girl Gang-Raped in Hyderabad; BJP Says, 'Accused From Influential Families'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)