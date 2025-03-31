Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 31 (ANI): The Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) has been withdrawn from Assam's Dibrugarh district, as per a government order. However, AFSPA will remain in effect for an additional six months in the Tinsukia, Charaideo, and Sivasagar districts due to ongoing security concerns.

This development follows a significant improvement in the overall security situation in Assam, particularly in the past three and a half years, owing to the combined efforts of the Assam Police and other security agencies.

Also Read | On Joyous Occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, May Love, Peace, and Prosperity Fill Every Home: Congress.

Following this decision, former Assam police chief Gyanendra Pratap Singh and current Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), GP Singh, said, "The years of hard work of Assam Police and sister agencies bearing fruit under able political leadership."

https://x.com/gpsinghips/status/1906400618740392115

Also Read | HC on Virginity Test: Woman Cannot Be Forced To Undergo Virginity Test; 'Violation of Article 21, Says Chattisgarh High Court.

A government order dated March 30 read, "In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (Act No. 28 of 1958), the Government of Assam declared the areas of four districts-Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Charaideo, and Sivasagar -as "Disturbed Area" vide notification No. HMA-19015/9/2019-Political(A)/Pt-1/104, dated 08/10/2024, with effect from 01/10/2024, for a period of six months."

Whereas, following the receipt of reports from various security agencies, it has been observed that the overall security situation in Assam has significantly improved, particularly over the last three and a half years, due to the sustained efforts and proactive counter-insurgency measures by the Assam Police and security forces.

"Whereas, in light of these improvements, the Government of Assam believes that the 'Disturbed Area' status under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, need not be extended in Dibrugarh district beyond 31st March 2025," the order read.

Despite these improvements, there have been sporadic incidents of IEDs being planted by ULFA (I), the only militant group active in the state, in various districts, alongside their involvement in kidnapping for ransom to fund their activities.

"Therefore, the Government of Assam recommended that the 'Disturbed Area' status under AFSPA be continued for an additional six months in the three districts of Tinsukia, Charaideo, and Sivasagar," the order read.

The Government of Assam submitted a proposal to the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, through letter No. ECF-200043/119 dated 11/03/2025.

"And whereas, the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, in its letter No. 11011/51/2015- NE.V dated 24/03/2025, has communicated its agreement with the State Government's view to retain the "Disturbed Area" status under AFSPA for an additional six months in the three districts of Tinsukia, Charaideo, and Sivasagar, beyond 31st March 2025," the order read.

Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, and in continuation of the earlier notification vide HMA-19015/9/2019-Political(A)/Pt-1/104, dated 08/10/2024, the Governor of Assam is pleased to declare the areas of Tinsukia, Charaideo, and Sivasagar districts as "Disturbed Area" for an additional period of six months, effective from 01/04/2025, unless withdrawn earlier. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)