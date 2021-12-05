Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 5 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that after the formation of his state government in 2018, Congress has won 6 out of 8 assembly elections held in states and added that this shows the public's trust in the party's good governance.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Gehlot wrote, "After the formation of our government in 2018, Congress has won 6 out of 8 assembly elections held in states. This is the public's trust in our good governance. The BJP, which claims to be the world's largest party, even forfeited its bail in these elections and finished third and fourth."

Congress is in power in six states. It has chief ministers, however, only in three states: Rajasthan, Punjab and Chhattisgarh. In the other three -- Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu -- the Congress is in an alliance.

Slamming the Centre, Gehlot said, "Frightened by the defeat and outraged, the BJP State President, Union Ministers and other leaders keep making false statements by misusing the resources."

"The people of the state are intelligent. They have recognized the real face of BJP. In the past also, the people of Rajasthan have given a befitting reply to the Home Minister and this time also, they will not fall in their trap, no matter how much propaganda they do," Rajasthan Chief Minister said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who is on a two-day visit to Rajasthan arrived in Jaisalmer on Saturday and met BSF personnel guarding the International Border in the region.

Slamming the visit of Shah, Gehlot said, "State BJP's executive resolution is a bundle of lies. Only untruth is written in it on every issue including farmer loan waiver, Kisan Mitra Energy Scheme, COVID-19 management. It is beyond facts and logic. Tomorrow, Amit Shah will come and stamp this bundle of lies." (ANI)

