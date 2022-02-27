Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 27 (ANI): The demand for fur shoes is skyrocketing in the markets of Kashmir valley and Srinagar after the region receives good snowfall.

After a long dry spell, the climatic conditions abruptly changed. For the last few days, the Himalayan and Pir Panjal Range Mountains including Srinagar city received fresh snowfall and the temperature also decreased which resulted in the increase in the sale of fur shoes and people that are related to this trade are also doing very good business.

"This year we could not manage to deliver the orders earlier due to the COVID but now things are going normal. So we are getting a good number of orders. Snowfall in the last few days has increased demands of our shoes," Rehmatullah, a fur shoemaker told ANI.

He further added that with the increase in demand for fur shoes, the design also changed but still it doesn't affect the price of the product.

Winter shoes, popularly known as 'fur boots', are being purchased by locals to protect their feet during low-temperature days.

The snowfall brings cheer to the faces of people including those shopkeepers who are selling fur shoes in winters.

Shopkeeper Mushtaq, who sells fur shoes said, "After the fresh snowfall in the region and with the increase of tourists to the Valley, the demand for the fur shoes has increased."

Prateek, a tourist said, "Yesterday, I came here in my sports shoes but due to the weather condition in Kashmir, our shoes got wet really quick so we changed our shoes to fur shoes. Fur shoes proved to be helpful in the winter season." (ANI)

