Panaji, Jun 10 (PTI) The Goa government has sought a report on allegations made by GFP chief Vijai Sardesai in connection with a plot of land earmarked to a leading fertiliser firm in Vasco, state town and country planning minister Vishwajit Rane said on Friday.

Sardesai had said the land, allotted in the 1960s for industrial purposes, had been converted for commercial use, adding that it was a "scam" running into several hundred crore rupees.

He had said 1,200 flats were coming up on the plot and had demanded a commission of inquiry into the matter.

Talking to reporters, Rane said, "I have sought a report from the department asking for details. We are investigating the allegations of Sardesai."

