Valentine’s Day 2026 promises a diverse theatrical lineup, with filmmakers opting for romance, thrillers, crime dramas and literary adaptations. Here’s a look at the key films set to hit theatres during Valentine’s week. Most-Watched Super Bowl Halftime Shows of the Last Decade: Where Bad Bunny’s 2026 Performance Ranks.

Tu Yaa Main (Release Date: February 13) - Watch Video

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main blends romance with survival thriller elements. Starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, the film follows a couple trapped in a pool after an adventure goes wrong. Their situation escalates when a crocodile enters the water, turning a romantic outing into a fight for survival.

O’ Romeo (Release Date: February 13) - Watch Video

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, O’ Romeo marks his reunion with Shahid Kapoor. The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Nana Patekar, Farida Jalal, Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey and Tamannaah Bhatia. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is positioned as a major Valentine’s Week release.

Crime 101 (Release Date: February 13) - Watch Video

Based on Don Winslow’s novel, Crime 101 is a crime thriller set in Los Angeles. Chris Hemsworth plays master thief Mike Davis, pursued by detective Lou Lubesnick, portrayed by Mark Ruffalo. The film also stars Halle Berry, Barry Keoghan and Jennifer Jason Leigh, and will release in English and Hindi.

Wuthering Heights (Release Date: February 13) - Watch Video

Directed by Emerald Fennell, this adaptation of Wuthering Heights arrives on Valentine’s Day. Known for provocative storytelling in films like Promising Young Woman and Saltburn, Fennell’s take on the classic love story is expected to offer an intense and unconventional cinematic experience.

Love Story (Valentine’s Day Re-release/Run) - Watch Video

Starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, Love Story continues to resonate with audiences. Known for its rural backdrop and social themes, the film’s presence during Valentine’s week adds a traditional romantic option to the 2026 lineup.

Do Deewane Seher Mein (Release Date: February 20) - Watch Video

Starring Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles, Do Deewane Sheher Mein is a simple and romantic release. Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Zee Studios.

