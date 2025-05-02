Kullu (HP), May 2 (PTI) The deputy commissioner's office in Kullu on Friday received an email threatening to blow up offices and public places in the town in the next 24 hours, officials said.

The latest threat mail came after the deputy commissioner's (DC) offices in Hamirpur, Chamba and Mandi received similar threats recently.

An email threatening to blow up the Secretariat was also received at the chief secretary's office in Shimla last month.

Following the threat, bomb disposal squads and surveillance units have been deployed across Kullu, while police and intelligence agencies are working to verify the credibility of the threat mail and trace its origin, the officials said.

Security has been beefed up at the important locations across the district with police pressing their dog squad into action. Barricades were also seen at the main market in Manali, locals said.

On April 25, threat mails were received at the DC offices in Chamba and Hamirpur.

On April 16, two threat mails were received at the offices of the chief secretary in Shimla and the district commissioner in Mandi, following which both the places were evacuated.

However, the threats later turned out be hoax.

