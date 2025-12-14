Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 14 (ANI): CPI State Secretary Binoy Viswam on Saturday said the party has accepted the people's verdict in the local body elections with humility and has begun a process of introspection to address the reasons behind the setback suffered by the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

In a Facebook post, Binoy Viswam described the defeat as unexpected and said the CPI has a responsibility to conduct an in-depth analysis of the factors that led to the outcome. He said the party would study the lessons from the election results, correct its shortcomings, and return with renewed strength.

As part of this exercise, the CPI has decided to directly seek feedback from the people on the reasons for the setback faced by the Communist Party and the LDF. Binoy Viswam said this outreach is intended to be a sincere effort at self-criticism and course correction.

Those willing to cooperate with the initiative have been invited to write directly to the party. Letters may be addressed to the Secretary, CPI State Council, M.N. Memorial, Thiruvananthapuram 14.

The BJP-led NDA on Saturday scripted history in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, where it has secured control of the corporation, ending the LDF's 40-year rule.

Of the 101 wards in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, the NDA secured 50, the LDF 29, the UDF 19, and two seats went to independent candidates.

BJP's victory comes as a shock to the Congress-led UDF and Left Parties, as the NDA continues to make inroads into their vote share, emerging as a third front in the state. Last year, BJP's Suresh Gopi secured victory in Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency.

The Congress-led UDF emerged as the biggest winner in the heart of the battle, leading in 505 of the 941 Grama Panchayats as of 9 pm on Saturday. The Left Democratic Front (LDF) suffered a setback, with a majority in only 340 Grama Panchayats. NDA led with 26, while AAP won three, according to the State Election Commission.

The AAP candidates who won in their respective wards are Beena Kurian (Ward 13, Karimkunnam Grama Panchayat), Sini Antony (Ward 16, Mullenkolly Grama Panchayat), and Smitha Luke (Ward 4, Uzhavoor Grama Panchayat).

However, the election wasn't just a simple binary. There was the intriguing drama of the Tie--64 Grama Panchayats hung in a suspenseful balance.

Moving up the hierarchy, the UDF also dominated the Block Panchayats, leading 79 out of the 152. LDF is leading 63 Block Panchayats, while a tie was witnessed at 10 Block Panchayats. (ANI)

