Rajouri (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], February 2 (ANI): Rajouri district saw a major boost in road infrastructure, with projects worth ₹493.83 crore inaugurated by JK MP Mian Altaf Ahmed and launched online across constituencies to strengthen connectivity and public infrastructure.

According to official records, 7 road projects with a total sanctioned cost of ₹102.44 crore were inaugurated. Of these, 5 projects worth ₹70.75 crore were inaugurated in the Thanamandi constituency, while 2 projects costing ₹31.69 crore were inaugurated in the Rajouri constituency.

Also Read | Tasmac to Relaunch Liquor Bottle Buy-Back Scheme in Chennai This Week Following Worker Protests and Operational Review.

In addition, foundation stones were laid online for 22 road projects with a combined sanctioned cost of ₹391.39 crore. Budhal constituency received 7 projects worth ₹136.03 crore, Thanamandi constituency was allotted 11 projects costing ₹213.81 crore, and Rajouri constituency received 4 projects with a sanctioned cost of ₹41.55 crore.

A large number of people from Rajouri participated enthusiastically in the event and thanked MP Mian Altaf Ahmad and the government for taking major initiatives to improve road connectivity in the district. The road projects, being implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), are expected to significantly improve connectivity in remote and rural areas and contribute to the overall socio-economic development of Rajouri district.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Bhagyathara BT-39 Lottery Result of 02.02.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

MLA Ifthqar Ahmed speaking to ANI said, "We are very happy that our MP, Mr M. Altaf sir, completed the restoration work and the foundation stone of the roads of PMG SY was also laid, and the road was completed and inaugurated. I took up the road with the government, and here in Rajouri, I have three roads in three constituencies. Specifically, my Chappar Thara Road is a key road. After that, there is my Chalas road, then there is Mukku road. These seven roads in my constituency will benefit residents. The road connectivity that has not existed for 70 years will benefit them."

DDC Sain Abdul Rashid shared her views, mentioning the significant role of MP Mian Altaf in development projects.

"As far as you are concerned, you have mentioned our five years of experience. The question is: have you seen our work? How well we have been at this will be evident in those people. What should we talk about? What did we do? As far as we were concerned, at our level, we always tried to work at the land level. I heard from Mian Saab that, as a member of parliament for our area, Pir Panjal, he has been discussing roads today. He did not look at just one side; he discussed roads in a constituency-wide context. I can confirm they will be on the lookout for this work. As far as the relationship between the two countries is concerned, I think that the two countries will be on the lookout for this work. I will request that Mian Saab continue the 6-month review meetings to ensure these employees' work is completed," she said.

"We praise our engineer for his commitment to working hard day and night for the country. As far as the district council is concerned, the four constituencies, the roads we have used today, and the rest of the construction and development Mr Mian has started today. I believe the situation should continue as it is, and they should consider this opportunity in the future. I thank you to the media. Goodbye", DDC Sain Abdul Rashid added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)